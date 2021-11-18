‘Nan’s house is on fire,’ the kids scream as they hurry home.

A mother revealed the horrifying moment she heard her children yelling “Nan’s house is on fire!” as she was making tea.

After a fire tore through her mother’s home on Tuesday, November 9, Josephine Sullivan said her mother lost everything but the pyjamas she was wearing.

Linda Fowler, 65, and the 35-year-old live next door to each other in Kirkby, separated by a playing field.

Around 5 p.m., Josephine was cooking when her children ran into the home to sound the alarm.

Josephine expressed her thoughts as follows: “I’d let my kids play outside. They play in the field between my mother’s house and mine. ‘My nana’s house is on fire!’ exclaimed one of my children as she ran into my house.” I had to tell their father to come and watch the kids while I went around.” The flames and smoke that her children had seen rising from their grandmother’s house had begun in her front bedroom by accident.

Josephine expressed her thoughts as follows: “[My mother] sleeps on a sofa in the kitchen since she can’t climb up the stairs.

“She was dozing on the couch with the door shut and the cat howling behind her.

“When she approached the kitchen door, she noticed the cat holding one of its kittens in its mouth. Then she noticed all the smoke.

“She fought to get the remainder of the kittens, but she couldn’t leave them because they were only two weeks old,” says the mother.

Josephine’s mother dialed 999 after exiting the burning house with the cat and kittens who had alerted her to the fire.

Josephine expressed her thoughts as follows: “When I returned, two fire engines were stationed outside, and my mother was very distressed.

“Then I started crying since it was the first time I’d ever seen my brother cry.”

She continued, ” “The front bedroom is in good condition, but as you can see from the other photos, there is smoke damage throughout the house.

“The front room was inundated as the water level rose. The only thing she had on her back when she left the house was her pyjamas.

“Everything is smoke damaged except the washer and dryer. The television has melted into the wall. Everything, in fact.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”