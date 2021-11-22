Nan’s £14,000 caravan dream became a ‘horror.’

After her caravan dream evolved into a nightmare, a grandmother alleges she is being kept awake at night.

Joanne Squire had decided to buy a static property in Park Lane Holiday Homes in Meols, Wirral, with some spare cash.

The 75-year-old told The Washington Newsday that she bought £14,500 for the caravan in November 2020 and quickly realized she wouldn’t be able to live there, so she wanted to return it, but Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks offered her £2,000 two weeks later.

Police can’t rule out the possibility that the terror attack was ‘totally unintended.’

“I suffered a stroke two years ago that rendered me unable to drive, and when I saw that the on-site shop and cafe were closed, I realized I couldn’t live there because the shops were a two-mile walk away,” she explained.

“However, when I sought to sell it, I was told that because it was over ten years old, they would only pay £2,000 for it, despite the fact that they sold it to me for £14,500.”

“I couldn’t believe it, and I felt as though they were making fun of me.”

The park’s owners claimed they don’t comment on specific cases and that The Washington Newsday was given “incorrect information.”

Joanne said she couldn’t sell it to a third party, couldn’t rent it out, and had to pay thousands of pounds in ground rents, but she’d “rather go to jail than give them another penny.”

Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks’ owner, Britaniacrest Limited, stated it was “inappropriate to comment on particular situations” and that it “complies with both its contractual and statutory duties at all times.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the Park Lane location is only designated as a vacation destination and not for long-term residential use.

Wirral Council is looking into possible planning violations at the Park Lane site because it could be used for residential purposes.

“The council can confirm this matter is under investigation,” Alan Evans, director of regeneration and place for Wirral Council, stated.

“Where there are worries about probable planning violations, the planning authority has asked details about how each caravan is being used.”

“The summary comes to an end.”