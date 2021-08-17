Nando’s is closing restaurants across the United Kingdom due to a Peri-peri chicken shortage.

After running out of peri-peri chicken, Nando’s had to close a number of locations.

Due to supply problems, the restaurant company has temporarily closed roughly 50 of its locations across the UK.

Liverpool One, Queen’s Square, Bromborough, Aintree, Speke, Cheshire Oakes, St Helens, and Widnes are among the branches that are currently shown as “unavailable” on the website.

Nando’s responded to angry customers on Twitter by calling the situation “a bit of a “mare”.”

“The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare’ right now,” the eatery added.

“Some of our restaurants in England, Scotland, and Wales are experiencing a knock-on effect as a result of this.

“We’re doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back on your plates!”

The restaurant, which serves Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken meals, apologized for the “disappointment” and stated that suppliers were unable to meet “demand for peri-peri.”

“We apologize for any disappointment this has caused,” Nando’s added.

“Our peri-peri suppliers are having trouble keeping up with demand. As a result, some of our locations have had to close briefly to restock.”

According to the BBC, Nando’s will lend some of its employees to suppliers in order to “get things rolling again.”