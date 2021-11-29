Nancy Mace’s Conflicting Vaccine Remarks on Fox News and CNN Have Gone Viral.

Nancy Mace, a U.S. Representative from South Carolina, has come under fire online when a video surfaced showing her speaking about vaccines differently on Fox News than on CNN.

Mace discussed the advantages of natural immunity against vaccination in a Fox News appearance on Sunday. On the same day, she appeared on CNN and declared she was a proponent of immunizations, emphasizing the hazards of COVID.

She said that natural immunity provides better protection than immunizations and should be addressed when considering policy on Sunday Morning Futures with presenter Jason Chaffetz.

“One of the things the CDC hasn’t done, and no federal policymaker has done so far, is take into consideration what natural immunity accomplishes,” she added. Natural immunity, according to some research, provides 27 times greater protection against future COVID infection than immunization.

“As a result, when making policy decisions, we must consider all of the science rather than picking and choosing which science to follow.”

On the same day, she told CNN host Kaitlin Collins that she had advised people to get COVID vaccinations and wear masks to avoid acquiring the disease.

“I’ve always advocated for immunizations and wearing masks when necessary,” she stated. In South Carolina, we had the Delta variant rampaging, so I wrote an op-ed for my community, and I work with our state department of health, so I’ve run ads asking people in my district to be vaccinated.

“When we have these varieties and spikes, we must take all precautions, including washing our hands and wearing N95 or KN95 masks instead of medical masks.” When these masks are worn, a significant, statistically significant number of people are protected against COVID.” On Twitter, a video combining both footage has received over 141,000 views so far. You can watch the entire Fox News interview here.

When you’re on Fox, you’re on Fox, and when you’re on CNN, you’re on CNN.

"COVID-19 is a very serious business," Mace added. I'm a long-haul truck driver. This is a disease and ailment that we should be concerned about. I'd like to urge Americans to communicate with one another.