Nancy Mace Fires Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Lauren Boebert’s ‘Racist’ Defense.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred on Twitter on Tuesday, prompting Mace to retaliate against Greene for backing anti-Muslim slurs made about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Greene shared a CNN interview with Mace criticizing GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert for indicating in a recent video that Omar, who is Muslim, is a terrorist.

During the interview, Mace chastised Boebert, saying that she condemns “racist clichés and sentiments that I find repugnant” from “colleagues on all sides of the aisle.”

In reaction, Greene backed Boebert on Tuesday, referring to Mace as “the trash in the GOP Conference.”

“She is never targeted by Democrats or RINOs (same thing) since she is pro-abortion, not conservative. Mace, you have the option of backing up on @laurenboebert or hanging out with your genuine gal pals, the Jihad Squad. You’re way out of your depth, “Greene expressed her admiration for her Republican colleague.

Mace responded minutes later with her own tweet, which began with her correcting Greene’s grammar.

She wrote, "*you're." "And, while I'm correcting you, I'm a pro-life fiscal conservative who was harassed by the Left all weekend (as I am frequently) for defying China in Taiwan. I'm not a religious bigot, for example (or racist). You might want to give it a shot in your own 'league.'"

Boebert and Omar spoke on the phone the day before to discuss an apology for Boebert's anti-Muslim comments, which included labeling Omar an advocate for "state-sponsored terrorism," a member of the "Jihad Squad," and a "honorary member of Hamas." The phone contact ended in a squabble, with Omar hanging up after Boebert "doubled down" on her nasty words, according to Omar.

Rep. Boebert refused to publicly address her harmful and dangerous words instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and false lies," Omar said.