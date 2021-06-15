Nan, who dialed 999 and said, “You’re being bombarded,” walks unassisted

After a judge informed her she was in “last chance saloon,” a Wirral grandmother who threatened to bomb the cops walked free from court.

On December 17 of last year, Donna Williams, 53, of Fieldway Court in Birkenhead, dialed 999 for the police and said, “You are being bombarded.”

The operator, who was aware of previous threats made by Williams, who has 44 convictions for 83 previous offenses, some involving false messages about firearms and bombs, asked if she was Donna and if they had upset her in any way. Williams has 44 convictions for 83 previous offenses, some involving false messages about firearms and bombs.

“You’re getting bombed,” Williams stated again.

When the operator inquired if she wanted the cops to come to her house, Williams replied, “If you want.”

When Williams was caught, she claimed she didn’t remember making the call, but when the recorded call was played to her, she confirmed it was her.

Williams appeared in Liverpool Crown Court this morning (Tuesday 15 June), where she pleaded guilty to conveying false information. The court heard that Williams had a history of similar crimes, some of which she had previously served time for.

Williams was sentenced to 13 months in prison in May for threatening to cut a rail worker with a broken bottle while inebriated at West Kirby station after repeatedly hitting a member of security personnel.

Officers were called to the station on April 5 after reports of a group of inebriated people aboard a train without tickets and being verbally rude to personnel. The country was under extreme lockdown at the time.

Williams had become a grandmother, according to the court, and Judge David Swinnerton told the defendant, “You are in last chance saloon,” as he handed a suspended prison sentence.

The judge advised Williams, who was in court for the 11th time for similar offenses, to consider how she would feel if her granddaughter needed emergency treatment but was delayed because emergency operators were busy with bogus calls.

“She is now at a fork in the road,” prosecutor John Weate said.

