Nan was compelled to work as a gang courier after threats to her grandchild terrified her.

A Merseyside gang forced a grandmother to transport narcotics across the nation, threatening to harm her grandson if she refused.

The case is only the latest illustration of dealing networks’ ruthlessness in order to gain money.

As police become more competent at tracking their effect, it coincides with changes in the trends and methods used by the malevolent systems that export crime from the region.

In a massive crime blitz, £123,000 was recovered, 68 people were detained, and 25 kilograms of drugs were discovered.

The term “County Lines” refers to the business model in which big metropolis gangs seize control of drug markets in outlying places.

The networks are operated from the host city’s mobile phones (graft lines), but they require a system of couriers to deliver drugs and money, as well as safehouse keepers and street dealers.

The powerful prey on the weak, preying on youngsters, addicts, and anyone desperate enough to fall prey to their schemes.

Once victims become involved in difficulty, debt, anxiety, and sometimes addiction imprison them in a system that authorities say resembles child abuse and slavery.

Children as young as ten years old have been reported to be exploited, with the promise of luxury goods, money, friendship, or protection.

Authorities consider Merseyside to be one of the top exporters of such crime, second only to London.

The region’s gangs are reported to be too powerful for rivals in most regions of the UK due to easy access to wholesale amounts of imported Class A drugs and a readiness to resort to extreme violence.

Merseyside gangs control the drug markets in Cumbria, Cheshire, North Wales, sections of Lancashire and Shropshire, Devon, Cornwall, and the north east of Scotland.

Many tragic occurrences have occurred, highlighting the savagery that follows the use of drugs.

Lee Briggs was stabbed to death in Widnes by two 15-year-old Liverpool heroin dealers in 2016, a brutal, terrible year marked by gang strife across the country.

Mark Mason was stabbed to death by a Merseyside gang in a drugs turf war in the same year.