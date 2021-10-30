Nan was appalled by the’sexually graphic’ sweets sold by ‘Big Boy’ in the shop.

After spotting “pornographic sweets” for sale in a sweetshop, a grandmother alerted the cops.

Susan Radford went to the shop with her grandchildren at the beginning of half-term and was shocked by what she saw.

The “sexually explicit” treats were “within children’s grasp” in the Bridlington store, Susan said.

There are 53 surnames with Merseyside ties that might be worth millions.

According to Hull Live, she described them as multicolored “foot-long” rock treats shaped like male genitalia.

The candies were dubbed ‘Rock C***’ and ‘Big Boy,’ among other names.

“Why should youngsters be exposed to that?” Susan, from Yorkshire, asked.

“Don’t place them in a big twirly-colored rock shop on the beach.”

The grandmother, who worked as a nurse for 36 years before coming to York Racecourse, said she didn’t approach the shop at the time and hasn’t been able to track down contact information since.

“I was about to scold them, but the girls behind the counter were only about 15 or 16 years old,” she explained.

Susan, on the other hand, has contacted a number of sources in recent days to see if the “pornographic treats” can be removed.

Trading Standards, the council, Greg Knight’s secretary, and even the police are among them.

“The cops got all shirty and said that’s not against the law, therefore there’s nothing they can do about it,” she stated.

“My point is that it would not be acceptable if children were taken to a pornographic shop where such behavior might be expected, so why is it acceptable in a candy shop on the seafront?”

“They might have been interested when I was younger, but now it appears that anything goes.”

She’s also expressed her indignation to a local Anglican church and a competing rock dessert shop in Bridlington.

Because of the event, the grandmother has decided not to return to Bridlington.

“I don’t want to go there,” she stated.

“Beware of what you may encounter if you buy sweets at this Bridlington shop.”

“I’m not going to give up.”