Nan, the raping monster and vile paedophile, was imprisoned in St Helens in June.

These are the faces of persons who were sentenced to prison in June for offences related to St Helens.

Courts heard this month how a guy assaulted a gran near Piccadilly Circus in London just weeks after being freed by police under investigation.

He was sentenced to further months in prison this week for the attempted rape of a second woman in 2018.

After allowing him to skip the line, an Aldi customer leaves a woman dumbfounded.

A convicted sex offender groomed a child with gifts and invited him to his flat to play XBox was among the cases presented before the courts.

In a series of horrifying communications, a guy asked a father whether he might rape his two-year-old daughter, and a judge had to sentence him.

Here are some of the most serious St Helens-related cases that went to court in April.

Valentino Shakur

After attempting to rape a minor girl, Shakur Valentino stole her knickers as a prize.

As the 18-year-old woman shouted for aid, he put his palm over her mouth “to muffle her protests,” only for a buddy to intercede.

However, after being detained, he was released under investigation by police and raped a grandmother near London’s Piccadilly Circus two weeks later.

Valentino was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison, with an additional five years on probation, for raping a lady in her 60s in 2019.

For the attempted rape of his first victim in 2018, he was sentenced to an additional five and a half years in prison, with a two-year extension.

The fact that he “collected prizes in the shape of objects as a memento of your offending” was “a worrying element” of both cases, according to Judge Louise Brandon.

He seized the gran’s leggings after kidnapping and rapping her in an alleyway, and he kept the teenager’s underpants after attempting to rape her in St Helens.

Valentino, 23, from St Helens, denied raping the teen, but on the day she was due to give pre-recorded evidence for a trial, admitted attempted rape.

Roberts, Paul

Paul Roberts sent sick WhatsApp messages to a boy and suggested he play a sexual “prank” on his mum.

The convicted sex offender groomed the child with. The summary comes to a close.