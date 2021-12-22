Nan stole £66,000 from a charity and then attempted to hide her traces as the cops closed in.

A grandmother walked free from court after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a church charity and spending it on vacations.

In a six-year period, Elizabeth Rogers stole more than £66,000 from Rainhill’s St Ann’s Millennium Centre, which is connected to a church.

However, after her deception was discovered in the venue’s records, she was captured on CCTV trying to cover her tracks by sneaking back into its offices.

Despite exploiting her position as a trusted employee to steal money meant for the church and spend it on herself and her family between 2014 and 2020, the 62-year-old avoided jail today.

Rogers’ dishonesty was discovered after the venue’s trustees were obliged to review its records due to the first coronavirus shutdown, according to prosecutor Bernice Campbell.

Many customers who had rented out the facility had no records of payment, but when they chased them for payment, they discovered money had been handed over.

Rogers and an innocent coworker were both questioned about the stolen money, but she denied any wrongdoing.

She was then seen on camera coming to her office after it had been locked, disconnecting the alarm system, and placing documents in her desk drawer to help cover up her crimes.

However, after repeated police questioning, she broke down and confessed, pleading guilty before magistrates earlier this year.

She used the money for regular necessities as well as booking vacations and giving money to her family, who were completely unaware of her deception.

Rogers first told magistrates that she would be able to repay the money after she got inheritance from her mother, who is still alive, according to Ms Campbell.

She has now been allowed to access the funds and has paid them to her lawyers, who have stated that they are prepared to return the funds to the court as directed.

Rogers’ actions began with the theft of modest amounts of money, but “snowballed” into a much greater crime, according to Rogers’ lawyer, Jeremy Rawson.

He claimed she expressed deep regret and that the disgrace of her acts would follow her and her family for the rest of their lives.

