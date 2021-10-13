Nan returned home from Aldi to discover that her ‘bad day’ had gotten even worse.

While shopping inside an Aldi supermarket in St Helens, a grandmother’s electric bike was taken from outside.

Tracy Loftus’ bike was taken while she was shopping in Aldi at West Point on Monday, October 11 at around 8.45 p.m.

Because she has fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes pain all over the body, the St Helens woman relies on her bike to move around.

“I need it every day due of mobility challenges – it’s more than a bike and more than a thug taking it,” Tracy, a Euromillions teen winner who has relocated to Liverpool, told The Washington Newsday.”

The 51-year-old explained that she had a bad day on Monday and had gone to Aldi to pick herself a bottle of wine to cheer herself up.

She was only in the store for about 15 minutes, but when she returned, she was greeted by an empty area where she had placed her electric bike.

“I had a wheel lock, so I put that on my bike and parked it,” she explained.

“When I went into the business, I saw the security guard, went around and grabbed my belongings, paid, and then went out, only to discover my bike was vanished and I couldn’t see anyone or anything.”

“I knew the wheel lock was engaged, so they had to carry it, and I believe it was loaded into a van.””

A black Zipper ladies e-bike with basket, led indicators, and built-in stand has been reported stolen.

“I struggle without the bike – I need it every day,” Tracy, who lives on Campbell Street, added.

“It’s not just a bike to me, that’s what’s bothering me, and even my daughter said to me, ‘It’s not just a bike to you mum,’ which it isn’t.”

“I was just having a lousy day – one of those days – and then this occurred.”

Tracy uses a variety of adaptations in her daily life, including transferring to an adapted house in August of this year that has a stairlift and a wet room – and her bike is one among them. “The summary has come to an end.”