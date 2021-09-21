Nan ‘pouring with blood’ with two black eyes after pothole fall.

A tumble on a ‘dangerous’ walkway packed with potholes left an elderly “pouring with blood.”

Neighbours rushed to the aid of Margaret Appleton, 75, who fell on a footpath near Essington Road in Skelmersdale on Saturday (September 18).

The senior was on her way to Tanhouse when she tripped and fell directly onto her face, resulting in two black eyes and bruising, according to Lancs Live.

The grandmother and great grandmother was taken by ambulance to Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, and is now recovering at home.

Tracey Thompson, her daughter, thanked the people who came out to help her mother and the diligent hospital professionals who x-rayed her before she was sent home.

But she says her mum, a former factory worker and cleaner, of Old Skelmersdale, has been left “too scared” to use the footpaths for fear of falling again.

Tracey, a 52-year-old office administrator, has decried the “disgraceful” state of the town’s walkways.

Tracey, also of Old Skelmersdale, said: “She fell straight up on to her face – that’s how she did the damage to her face.

“She was pouring with blood under her eye. The hospital was really good with her and said they would phone her to let her know if there’s any damage.

“She was shaken up at the time. She was taken aback. She said she’s going to get the bus in future instead of walking because she’s too scared to walk. She shouldn’t have to do that.”

Now Tracey has branded footpaths “treacherous” all over the town and is calling on the council to sort out the problem to stop anyone else from suffering in this way.

She added: “The pavements are so treacherous in Skelmersdale. Something’s got to be done because it’s a widespread problem.

“The underpasses get flooded and people have to walk in those places.

“Those footpaths are dangerous, and the subways get flooded when it’s raining so you can’t go through them, and people have to walk through them all the time.

“The majority of the footpaths and subways in Skelmersdale are not fit for purpose. The majority.” Summary ends.”