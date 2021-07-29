Nan is taken aback by others after her husband falls and smashes his head.

After her husband fell and struck his head, a Merseyside grandma says she will “never take anything for granted.”

Brenda Porter of Southport was out on Friday evening with her husband Ken (July 23).

Ken stumbled and fell on Station Road in Ainsdale Village, hitting his head and breaking his nose. The pair had been married for sixty years.

“It was merely an accident, but we were both in severe shock,” Brenda told The Washington Newsday.

“He had a throbbing headache, and the ambulance took a long time to arrive.

“I summoned several family members, who arrived promptly, but we were also assisted by a large number of strangers.

“People brought him blankets and covers. An off-duty doctor pulled over to the side of the road and stayed with him.

“Another man kept him in place as he was bandaged. One gentleman approached us and asked if there was anything he could do, to which we replied, “No thanks, we’re just keeping him warm,” at which point he removed his jacket and draped it over him.”

Ken was taken by ambulance to the hospital and returned home on Saturday morning (July 24).

Brenda claims that he is currently doing much better.

“People were just very nice,” she continued. I’m not sure how much it matters to be offered assistance in a circumstance like that.

“People were making jokes at his expense, keeping his spirits up and his mind occupied.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who assisted him following that traumatic experience.

“We’ve always known Ainsdale was a lovely place to live, but that night, folks went above and beyond.”