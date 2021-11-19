Nan is ‘devastated’ by the loss of her ten-year home.

A grandmother claims she was forced to relocate because her caravan was deemed “too old.”

Elayne Thoro, 56, has spent nearly a decade in her static home at Park Lane Holiday Homes in Meols, Wirral, and describes it as “idyllic.”

The mother of one, however, was taken aback when she received an eviction notice from the site’s owner, Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks, just weeks after paying her £4,000 rent.

"Because I've lived here for so long, I assumed it was delivered in error.

“However, when I went to inquire about it, they informed me that it was because my caravan was over ten years old and that the only way I could continue on the site was to purchase one of their brand new caravans for thousands of pounds.”

“I couldn’t comprehend how the situation had changed so rapidly after I paid my rent,” she claimed, adding that she was “appalled.”

Elayne was not ordered to leave due of the age of her caravan, according to the park owners, who claim The Washington Newsday was given “incorrect information.”

Elayne claims that, despite her advanced age, her home is in good condition, and she frequently invites her grandson and nephews to stay with her.

She continued, ” “I am fortunate in that I have some money and have secured a flat in New Brighton, but it is heartbreaking to be forced to relocate.

“They can’t suddenly tell someone they have to go after they’ve lived there for years.”

Hill Brothers Residential & Leisure Parks’ owner, Britaniacrest Limited, said it was “inappropriate to comment on individual matters,” but that it could “confirm it does not adhere to a policy where individuals are asked to leave the park due to the age of their caravan and at all times complies with both its contractual and statutory obligations.”

When contacted, Britaniacrest Limited did not disclose any additional information as to why Elayne was asked to leave.

