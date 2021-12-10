Nan is compelled to shower three times a week at Cheshire Oaks.

After her stairlift broke over six months ago, a grandmother was obliged to travel to Cheshire Oaks three times a week for a shower.

Jean Price has resided in her rental home for more than four decades, but is unable to travel the stairs to the restroom due to ill health.

Magenta, which had been maintaining and repairing the stairlift placed by the former Wirral Partnership Homes, now owns the house in Eastham, Wirral.

Why was a military plane and security convoy sighted at Liverpool John Lennon Airport today?Her daughter, Lisa, claims that her 68-year-old mother is not being treated with decency because she is unable to use her own shower.

She stated, ” “My mother is balding due to the stress of the situation. Every day, she sobs and is embarrassed to have anyone in her home.

“She is attempting to drive to Cheshire Oaks in order to shower in their ground-floor disabled toilets; she is unable to use mine because it is located upstairs.”

Lisa claims that the family received a subsidy from Wirral Council to repair the stairlift, but that the council refused to replace it because her mother is overweight.

“Wirral Council claimed they would install a lift that runs through the ceiling,” she explained, “but the work won’t start until next year, leaving my mother in this terrible predicament all Christmas.”

Lisa said the fear has been compounded by the fact that her father, Jean’s husband, George, 68, suffers from dementia and is scheduled to undergo cancer surgery on December 23.

Lisa stated, “I understand that contractors are booked solid and that there are logistical considerations, but I believe that my mother and father should be given top priority.

“They were offered another place to stay, but my mother was concerned that it would confuse my father, who suffers from dementia.

“No one likes to see their mother go through something like this when there is such an easy cure, but it is robbing her of her dignity.”

Mr. and Mrs. Price were offered alternatives, according to a Magenta spokesperson: “When Mr. and Mrs. Price first reported problems with their stairlift, our contractor arrived and later confirmed that. “Summary ends.”