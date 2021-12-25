Nan held her grandson’s hand until she ‘brown shoes’ following a fall outside B&Q.

When a grandmother collapsed outside B&Q while shopping with her grandson, she was startled to see a pair of brown shoes when she glanced up.

As automobiles went by on the road beside where she lay with a sore knee, the 74-year-old grandmother, who suffers from arthritis, kept a firm grip on her baby grandson.

However, a mysterious man hurried to help so quickly that the gran only noticed his brown shoes.

“I only noticed his brown shoes,” the Wirral nan, who works two jobs that use both legs, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’m 74 years old and have arthritis in both knees,” says the 74-year-old.

“I couldn’t get up and was aware of my five-year-old grandson, whom I’d clutched tightly due to passing cars, and who was almost beneath me.”

“I’m not sure how this man, who I believe was also elderly, assisted me up. He rushed over to me and asked whether I was okay multiple times.

“It’s just a shame I didn’t express my gratitude to him adequately.”

“My grandson told me he had a horrible day since his grandmother had fallen over.

“Fortunately, he was unharmed and is doing well.”

The grandmother resorted to social media to express her gratitude to the kind stranger who came to her aid following her mishap on Monday, December 20.

“I had a fall outside B&Q on the kerb today,” she said on Facebook in the hopes that he would see it.

“The only problem was that I was driving with my 5-year-old grandson and was aware of the road.”

“He’s alright, but I’d like to express my gratitude to the person who helped me up from the floor.”

“All I remember is that he was wearing brown shoes.” I’d never seen him before. Grandson is doing well. “I burst out laughing!” That man was incredibly considerate in checking on me and ensuring my safety. Knee swollen, but otherwise fine.

“Wishing him a very Happy New Year xx”