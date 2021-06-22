Nan had approximately £20,000 worth of amphetamine in her refrigerator.

A mother and daughter who were linked to nearly £20,000 worth of amphetamine were not sentenced to prison.

Kathleen McConnon, 60, allowed criminals to use her Wirral flat as a drug den and “safehouse.”

The grandmother, who has previously served time in prison for narcotics offenses, said that she was threatened by someone from her criminal past.

Karen Duffy, McConnon’s daughter, told Liverpool Crown Court that she was aware that narcotics were being sold at her mother’s home.

Duffy was also aware that her flat’s refrigerator was being used to store nearly two kilograms of the Class B substance.

Prosecutors agreed that both ladies had been put under “pressure,” and they were let out of court.

On October 4, 2018, about 11.30 p.m., police stormed McConnon’s flat in Balls Road, Oxton.

Officers discovered a “bulk kilo deal” of amphetamine, with a wet weight of 1.39kg, according to prosecutor Jo Maxwell.

She claimed it was 18 percent pure and was worth between £6,950 and £13,900.

Further tubs containing 5% pure amphetamine with a moist weight of 540g, valued between £2,700 and £5,400, were discovered.

A total of 23 wraps of amphetamine with a dry weight of 61g were found in the flat, with a value ranging from £327 to £654.

Police also discovered mobile phones, scales, and ammunition, including seven shots, according to Ms Maxwell.

Officers then went to Duffy’s residence in Walton’s Lind Street, where they discovered 2.72 grams of 8 percent pure amphetamine.

When questioned by authorities, McConnon stated that she was under “pressure,” that she was “scared,” and that her flat had been “taken over” by a man she knew.

Following a conversation with this individual a few days prior, the nan said her home was utilized as a “safehouse.”

Duffy told police she thought the drugs may be “speed” and money seized – just over £2,000 – was “legitimate cash from lottery winnings”.

McConnon was originally charged with possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and possessing ammunition without a certificate. However, Ms Maxwell said detectives found no link between McConnon or Duffy and the bullets.

Duffy was initially charged with possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and possessing the Class B drug.

She admitted possessing amphetamine. Summary ends.