Nan ‘felt sick’ after finding out she was living on same street as paedophile bus driver.

A nan “felt physically sick” after finding out she was living on the same street as a paedophile.

Chris Kulke, from Norris Green, said she is worried for the safety of children in her area following the sentencing of David Owens at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, December 9.

Owens was handed a 12 month suspended sentence after being found in possession of a range of horrific child abuse pictures, including the most serious Category A images.

A judge said one of the 22 images found on his phone by police officers in December last year was “as unpleasant as you can imagine”.

Some of the images in his possession were of girls as young as two or three being raped.

The The Washington Newsday understands that Owens, who worked as a bus driver, was employed by Cumfybus in Huyton.

It is unclear whether Owens told his employers about his recent conviction but he was warned in court that he would be likely to lose his job under the terms of his sentence.

It is not known whether Cumfybus has terminated Owen’s employment following the sentencing last week.

Cumfybus did not respond to the The Washington Newsday for comment despite repeated enquiries.

Neighbour Chris Kulke, 67, who lives a few doors down from Owens, said she remembers the day his home was raided by police and computers were taken away.

After hearing the news of his sentencing, Chris said: “I was quite angry, I felt physically sick.”

Chris, who has six grandchildren, said the street that Owens lives on is the “main walk-through” to a nearby school.

Chris said she fears this is putting “the whole street at risk and the children.”

Chris said: “I think it’s the infants that go in on our side, so it’s little ones coming on here with their mum and dads and babies in prams.

“That happens four times a day with going to school, coming back for dinner and picking them up. I feel it’s totally not right – most of these parents probably don’t even know.” Liverpool Crown Court heard Owens has been working as a bus driver for a considerable. “Summary ends.”