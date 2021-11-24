Nan feels ‘stuck’ in jail after being paralyzed by her lover’s jealous companion.

A nan who has been rendered paralyzed by her lover’s jealous boyfriend claims she feels “locked in prison.”

Cocaine-fuelled When Alan Harter discovered his “on and off” girlfriend Mary Sweeney in bed with their next-door neighbor Lorraine Maxwell, he became enraged.

The 56-year-old warned Miss Maxwell over the phone after flinging a brick at her living room window: “I’m going to assassinate you! I’m going to put you to death!” Harter armed himself with a steak knife and repeatedly stabbed his victim, injuring her neck and destroying her spinal cord as he yelled, “Die!” He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison today after admitting to attempted murder in the “savage” attack on Sunday, September 5 in Onslow Road, Fairfield.

Miss Maxwell, who now has “right sided paralysis” and weakness in her arms and legs, may never fully recover, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The mother and grandmother were unable to sign a victim personal statement and had to rely on verbal confirmation.

Prosecutor Martin Reid claimed she was only able to move her limbs minimally after the incident, with “no real control over any of her body below her neck,” and that she is now unable to walk or use her hands to pick up anything.

He stated, ” “She is understandably reliant on others in many aspects of her life. She finds this humiliating because, in her words, she is a strong, independent woman who has been reduced to feeling like a child.” Miss Maxwell is required to take sleeping pills and has physiotherapy three times a week, according to the court.

Mr Reid said she now has some mobility in her left arm after two months, allowing her to feed herself with an adapted spoon on occasion, but she still needs to be fed by someone else because she is right-handed.

After six weeks in bed, he said she was able to transition from a hospital bed to a wheelchair by mid-October.

According to the prosecutor: “She compares her waking state to that of a prison, and she becomes bored, annoyed, and angry.

“She says she doesn’t know whether she’ll ever feel safe again,” adds the narrator.

