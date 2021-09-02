Nan couldn’t stop grinning after making a bank withdrawal.

After visiting her local bank to withdraw cash, a Merseyside nan-of-nine said she “couldn’t believe” what transpired.

Edna Harrison, 85, of St Helens, went into the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch on Ormskirk Street in the town centre last week as usual, despite the fact that she rarely uses cash machines.

The mother-of-five was talking to RBS employees about her Australian pen friend and how she was looking for a broach for them at the time.

Edna ignored it and went about her day, but she “couldn’t believe” what happened next.

“My gran walked in to the branch as she always does when she desires to deposit dollars in or withdraw funds, like she as always done as she does not trust cash machines,” John, Edna’s eldest granddaughter, told The Washington Newsday.

“By going in on a daily basis, she has become acquainted with the ladies at the Royal Bank of Scotland, who always greet her as one of their favorite clients.

“She said she was searching for a broach in normal discussion, so the ladies looked it up online and went out of their way to order this broach, which they personally brought to my grandmother.”

John claimed his grandmother “couldn’t believe it” and was “overjoyed.”

“It made me and the family feel emotional because my grandmother always puts other people before herself and has done so all of her life and certainly in my lifetime, so for someone to do the same for her was great to see,” he said.

“Since then, my grandmother has gone to the bank to thank the ladies with a gift.”

John said he decided to post the message on social media to give the ladies the “recognition they deserve” and to let them know how much the family appreciated their kindness.

“Don’t post on here but I had to, to thank the beautiful lady from the Royal Bank of Scotland in town,” the message reads.

“My 85-year-old grandmother is a traditionalist who refuses to trust cash machines,” says the author.

