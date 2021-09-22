Nan, 82, was greeted by “good people” who hurried to rescue her after she lost five teeth in a fall.

An 82-year-old grandmother who was left “battered and wounded” after collapsing to the ground in a Wirral car park last week has thanked the “kind strangers” who rushed to her aid when she lost five teeth.

Edna Harris, of Prenton, was out shopping with her husband Bill in Bromborough’s Croft Retail Park when the “terrible fall” happened.

The grandmother, who was born in Walton but has lived in Wirral for 52 years, was crossing the car park with Bill after picking up a present for her granddaughter’s birthday when she slipped over a speed bump and fell in the road.

Joanne thanked the people who rushed to her mother’s aid following the incident in a local Facebook page, writing: “On Tuesday 14th September at 1.30 pm my mum suffered an extremely nasty fall at Croft industrial estate Car park in Bromborough.”

“First and foremost, she is doing fine. She has some minor injuries and has lost all of her front teeth, but she is fine.

” There was a blonde lady who was extremely kind and lovely to them before the paramedics arrived, as well as a male who attended to my mother with a first aid pack.

“If there’s any way I can get this to them to let them know how glad and grateful we are to them, and in a world that sometimes appears to have gone insane at the moment, there are some really nice caring people out there,” she says.

“Also, mum and dad wanted to express their gratitude to the paramedics Nicky and Tammy, who they described as “absolutely great” with them.

“Again, a huge thank you and admiration to you all; Mum is doing fantastically well as a result of your efforts.”

“I’m pummeled and wounded but still okay,” Edna told The Washington Newsday about what happened.

“She crushed her face on the floor as she fell and bashed five of her front teeth out. They lasted 82 years and disappeared last Tuesday,” her husband Bill added.

“It was a delight to be able to interact with the folks around me; they were all just brilliant.”

