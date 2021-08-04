Nan, 75, is moved to tears when a woman approaches her in a Lidl store.

A Wirral grandmother was “brought to tears” after a nice stranger insisted on paying for her groceries after she misplaced her purse in her local shop.

Irene Gouldson, 75, of Rock Ferry, Wirral, had gone to her local Lidl the day before and was walking around the store when she realized she had misplaced her handbag.

The pensioner claims she was in “quite a panic and extremely distraught” when she realized her handbag was vanished, and while employees searched the store for it, a woman standing at the cash register insisted on paying for her purchases.

Irene expresses her gratitude to the woman for her kindness, which she says “restored my trust in humanity” following her traumatic experience.

Jane, Irene’s Australian daughter, posted on a local Facebook page about what happened to her mother yesterday afternoon, wanting to learn the stranger’s identify so the family could express their gratitude and refund the money she had paid for Irene’s purchases.

Irene, 75, told The Washington Newsday about what happened, saying, “I’d just nipped in for some water.”

“I’m disabled, but I took my purse and walked throughout the store, and I must have dropped it somewhere.”

“I was so outraged that I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, my card, people only have to tap it now.’

“I was in a bit of a panic and was quite unhappy; I’d walked around the shop and couldn’t walk any further.

“Two of the girls were incredible; they were browsing about the shop while I stood there, and this woman asked, ‘What’s going on?’ As a result, I told her, and she said, “I’ll pay for the groceries.”

“I told her there was no need, that it wasn’t essential, but she insisted,” says the author.

“I was crying even more than I thought some people would do that; it simply gives you hope in humanity.”

Irene claims that after she arrived home, she spoke to her daughter while “upset and crying,” with Jane later posting about the incident on Facebook.

She received a call from a neighbor after calling her bank to cancel the card.