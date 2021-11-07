Nan, 73, was left crying in her house after receiving a letter from the builders.

After receiving a lovely letter from a building community that’restored her faith,’ a grandmother was moved to tears.

A 73-year-old woman was the victim of a distraction burglary at a retail establishment on Witton Street in Northwich on October 26.

The grandmother told Cheshire police that two females distracted her while stealing her purse at 4.30pm, which granddaughter Vicki Bebbington said ‘knocked’ her confidence.

A mother of two dies mere weeks after experiencing a ‘unexpected’ seizure.

TG Builders Merchants, however, banded together in response to the tragedy to restore the woman’s ‘faith’ and deliver some ‘positivity and happiness,’ according to CheshireLive.

On Tuesday, November 2, members of the construction firm paid a visit to the nan’s home and presented her with a letter as well as funds raised.

The following was included in the letter: “We were deeply shocked and disappointed to learn of your ordeal in Northwich Town Centre here at TG Builders Merchants Northwich.

“Staff from the store and builders from all across Northwich have joined forces to generate monies for you to use as you see fit.

“It’s been inspiring to watch the best of our industry band together to help you recover what you’ve lost.

“We also hope that this restores your confidence in others and provides you some joy and positivity.”

Vicki Bebbington claimed her nan was ‘overwhelmed’ by the gesture of generosity in a Facebook post to a local community group, and she hopes the burglars see the post and realize they haven’t ‘knocked her spirits’.

The 35-year-old penned the following: “Oh my goodness!! Northwich’s TG Builders! Your letter is lovely, and it brought tears to my nan’s eyes after her purse was taken. Thank you for the funds you raised.

“The kindness and effort, on the other hand, are incredible. My grandmother feels overwhelmed because there are still good people in the world.

“Thank you, Phil, as well as TG Builders and all of your employees. I hope the crooks see this and realize that while they may have targeted my grandmother, they have not broken her spirit.

“Thank you for all of your messages and for spreading the word about the post. Thank you, TG contractors! My grandmother is still in disbelief.” A. “The summary has come to an end.”