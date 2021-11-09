Names withheld from public record after Florida cops are not charged in the death of a 16-year-old.

Officers involved in the killing of Alexander King on October 16 will not face charges, after officials ruled on Monday that their actions were justified homicides.

When police arrived in Tarpon Springs, King, 16, was pointing what turned out to be an air weapon at passing automobiles. King pointed the rifle at the first police officer who arrived on the scene, and he repeatedly defied commands to put the weapon down. According to Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett, the airsoft gun appeared to be a deadly weapon save for a “faded orange tip” that officers couldn’t see from a distance.

Two of the policemen claimed they shot King four times because they were frightened he might shoot them or someone else. A hospital pronounced King deceased a short time afterwards.

Because of their right to remain nameless under Florida’s Marsy’s Law, the names of the two officers who shot King, as well as five other officers on the scene, will not be revealed.

The cops’ story is corroborated by cellphone footage shot by a witness, according to the letter, which shows King moving the slide back and charging the rifle.

The teen’s troubling background is also detailed in the letter, which includes many episodes of abuse involving students, employers, and school resource police.

Due to a threat assessment by the sheriff’s office, he was withdrawn from Tarpon Springs High School in 2019. He was seen drawing depictions of knives, rifles, German troops, and swastikas, according to the report, and he seemed to enjoy the discomfort his actions caused some students.

King has been hospitalized seven times for mental health reasons, with diagnoses including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, depression, and bipolar illness. He had previously confronted police with knives in his hands and been subdued with non-lethal pepper balls.

In a Facebook post, his sister, Kelly Greenawald, apologized to anyone King may have scared, but she believes he never meant to hurt anyone. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she stated he had struggled with mental illness since he was three years old, a year after being adopted.

King was unhappy on the evening of October 16 and left home after threatening to kill himself, she informed detectives, according to the letter.