Naked Woman Arrested After Driving Golf Cart Into Active Police Standoff

A standoff between Florida cops and an armed suspect was unexpectedly interrupted when a naked woman in a golf cart arrived on the scene.

On Sunday, officers were confronted with an unusual scene while involved in a standoff with an armed suspect at a property in Dunedin.

Jessica Smith, 28, of Boston, allegedly drove onto the crime scene in a golf cart while completely naked, according to Fox 13.

Smith had “a noticeable odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,” according to an affidavit seen by the network.

When Smith arrived on the site, multiple Pinellas County sheriff’s officers were engaged in a six-hour standoff with the suspect, eventually identified as 18-year-old Myles Abbott.

According to Fox 13, Smith then allegedly refused to comply with authorities’ orders to leave and also refused to get out of the golf cart when cops attempted to arrest her.

Smith was then pulled from the cart and shackled, according to the report seen by the network.

“The defendant’s behavior and inability to follow commands put many deputies at risk of being shot at,” the affidavit claimed, according to Fox 13.

Smith is not believed to be linked to Abbot, and he was not mentioned in the arrest update for the armed suspect and two others.

Officers arrived around 8:07 p.m. on Sunday after receiving complaints of three guys acting suspiciously in the neighborhood, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Abbott bolted and began firing his rifle at nearby citizens as they approached. He continued running and ascended onto a house’s roof, where he was later discovered to have discharged his gun, which injured his thigh.

Abbott was charged with loitering and prowling, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, grand theft of a firearm, and a warrant for vehicular homicide following a tense standoff.

Two more people were apprehended and determined to be in possession of stolen firearms.

A 16-year-old was charged with grand theft and concealment of a handgun. This is a condensed version of the information.