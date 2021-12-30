Naked man who broke into her house and wore her daughter’s shoes is chased away by her mother.

When a woman from Tennessee entered her apartment, she discovered a naked male in her living room. The invader, a convicted sex offender, was captured while wearing nothing but her daughter’s sneakers.

According to the New York Post, cops had been on the watch for Michael Tyler Henegar, 27, for violating the registry and failing to appear in violation of the sex offender registry.

Henegar broke into Daphne Crowley’s Knoxville residence around 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 19, when there were children there.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Henegar may have entered the house around midday through an unlocked door. While inside, Henegar walked around the house, stuffing a drill and a work light into a Scooby Doo bag for kids.

Crowley was not at home when the attempted break-in occurred. When she arrived home, her daughter answered the door, and they were shocked to see Henegar naked. The mother screamed at the man who was just wearing his shoes, which Crowley had given to her daughter as a Christmas present.

While running after the sex offender, the mother instructed her daughter to call the cops, but she lost sight of him after he went into a forested area.

“I chased him with these sticks because I knew I could beat him if I got a hold of him.” Crowley told WVLT News, “But he raced down the street onto this route.”

When cops finally discovered Henegar, he was still wearing the shoes meant for Crowley’s kid, according to WFTV Channel 9. Crowley’s own white sneakers were damaged and found at the back door of his residence, according to authorities.

Following Henegar’s arrest, Crowley stated that she intends to put an alarm system in her home. She suspects her grandchildren left the patio door unlocked, allowing Henegar to enter their home without permission.

“Now I’m cool,” Crowley added, “but at the moment I was literally trembling and crying because it’s scary.” “You think these individuals are in your house and they’re sex offenders, and you’re thinking you’re safe because your kids are running about.” Crowley also suspects that Henegar has broken into her home before. “When they discovered him, he had items I knew I’d bought and was looking for,” she explained. “He took my grandkids’ toothbrushes, toothpaste, and Christmas items that we had put in stocking stuffers,” said the grandmother. My daughter’s brand was taken by him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.