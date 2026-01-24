Nairobi Police Dismantle Cross-Border Phone Theft Syndicate

In a breakthrough operation, detectives from Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have uncovered a major phone theft syndicate operating between Nairobi and Uganda. The cross-border operation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the recovery of over 150 smartphones, along with 16 tablets and six laptops.

The Operation

The DCI, with assistance from its elite Operation Support Unit (OSU), conducted raids across several Nairobi neighborhoods, including Shauri Moyo, the Central Business District (CBD), and Kasarani. The raids, which targeted the heart of the city’s black market, exposed a network of criminals using violent tactics to snatch phones from unsuspecting residents.

The stolen devices were rapidly transported out of the country, often reaching Uganda within hours. Among those arrested was Nambajwe Zaina, a Ugandan national believed to be the mastermind behind the operation. Authorities say Zaina coordinated the logistics of moving stolen phones across the border, using a “flash and dash” method to erase data and quickly repackage the devices for resale in Uganda.

One source familiar with the investigation stated, “Once a phone is grabbed on Moi Avenue, it’s flashed, repackaged, and shipped out to Kampala within 24 hours.” This swift turnaround made it difficult for victims to recover their stolen property.

A Rising Threat

The crackdown comes at a time when phone snatching in Nairobi has become a growing concern. Gangs, often on motorbikes, use violence to steal phones from pedestrians in busy areas, making life increasingly dangerous for residents. This organized crime syndicate is just the tip of the iceberg, and authorities have promised continued efforts to combat these networks.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin has warned that their investigation will now target those involved in the illegal trade of phones, including technicians who “flash” the devices and the transporters who help move them across borders. As the investigation unfolds, it’s clear that the fight against phone theft in Nairobi is far from over, but this operation marks a significant step forward in reclaiming stolen property for the city’s residents.