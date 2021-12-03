Naga Munchetty of BBC Breakfast hides her face after being corrected by a guest.

On Friday’s episode of BBC Breakfast, Naga Munchetty was forced to hide her face as Shakin’ Stevens corrected her live on-air.

The show was co-hosted by Charlie Stayt and Shakin’ Stevens, who joined via video link.

Andy Day, a broadcaster on CBeebies, was also invited to talk about Children in Need’s first ever Christmas single.

Naga spoke with Shakin’ Steves about his legendary holiday single, Merry Christmas Everyone, but things quickly became unpleasant, according to the Daily Star.

“Let’s talk to someone who knows a thing or two about Christmas at Number One – Shakin’ Stevens joins us – good morning to you!” Naga remarked at the start of the conversation.

She then proceeded to introduce Andy, asking him a series of questions: “You’re throwing your hat into the ring, as we saw there. So, how did that happen?” Shakin’ Stevens cut Andy off before he could respond.

He stated, ” “This has been the case every year. Are we wishing everyone a Merry Christmas?” “No, we weren’t yet, Shakin’, we were just going to figure that out!” Naga laughed. The studio burst out laughing, but Naga had a follow-up question for the music legend: “Could I just ask you a question? Is that how I’m meant to refer to you if I call you Shakin’?” Steven responded, ” “No, it isn’t. It’s Shaky in discussion.” Naga, who was blushing, said: “Sorry for the inconvenience. Please accept my apologies.” The interview was dubbed “cringey” by Twitter users.

“Shaky’s always terrific value on these things!” commented another.

“Blimey, it was cringey!” said a third.