Naga Munchetty of BBC Breakfast dons a 25-year-old England short dress.

Naga Munchetty, a news anchor, opted to dress up in a little England dress from 1996 for the Euro 2020 final.

The 46-year-old BBC Breakfast broadcaster shared a photo of herself wearing a red little dress with an England flag on it with her fingers crossed on Instagram.

“Dragged this dress out of the back of the closet – I last wore it in 1996,” she wrote in the caption.

“It seemed like a nice day to put it on again today.”

The spirit behind it was well received by fans, who believed it would bring luck to the team as they face Italy at Wembley.

“You look great Naga,” commented Instagram user kathrynmarsey. How many people can boast they can still fit into a 25-year-old dress?”

“Awesome Naga,” commented banksyboy1966. Come on England, you’re looking gorgeous xx”

“I concur,” never2oldfurniture commented. “Let’s hope it brings England good luck.”

“Still fits you great Naga!” commented dereknicholls1. Let us hope that England may provide us all joy tonight.”

Fans are enjoying the build-up to England’s Euro 2016 bid, with the atmosphere being described as “like Christmas – if Christmas came around every 55 years.”

Crowds of ecstatic supporters have gathered in pubs around the country, with fans arriving in London in droves many hours before of the game on Sunday night.

Outside Wembley Stadium, fans wearing team shirts, faces painted red and white, and draped in the country’s flag have been partying.

Beach balls were hurled, and as the crowd grew more enthused, some fans climbed to the roof of a bus outside the stadium and scaled signposts and traffic lights throughout the capital.

