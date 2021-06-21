Naga Munchetty, a BBC Breakfast presenter, screamed in the doctor’s waiting room.

Her screams of pain could be heard from the doctor’s waiting room, according to a BBC Breakfast presenter who had a birth control device implanted.

Naga Munchetty has spoken out about her “traumatic” experience with a coil, saying that we need to reconsider “how we look at all women’s health and misery.”

The 46-year-old said she passed out twice while having the contraceptive device put because she was in “excruciating” pain and was not given any anesthesia.

Naga, who has a high pain threshold, told BBC Radio 5 Live that the treatment was “one of the most painful physical sensations I have ever experienced.”

She stated, ” “I’d discussed the operation with my doctor beforehand.

“I believed I was prepared for a regular operation because she was straightforward, patient, and knowledgeable.

“In the room where the fitting was to take place, a nurse followed the doctor.

“I’d been urged to take a couple of paracetamol and ibuprofen in the hours leading up to my meeting, and because I’d never been pregnant, my cervix had never been opened before.”

“I won’t go into all the details, but my cries were so loud that my husband sought to find out what room I was in to make it stop,” she claimed, adding that her husband was in the waiting area to transport her home afterwards.

“Those in the waiting room who heard my shouts were shocked, he claimed.

“The nurse who was accompanying the doctor was crying.”

Munchetty said the doctor asked if she wanted to stop the surgery, but she declined because she was “determined that the suffering I had experienced thus far would not be repeated.”

She had the coil removed a year later because it “didn’t suit me, and the pain was awful again.”

She stated, ” “When I left the doctor’s office, I fainted again and burst into tears of relief.

“I felt betrayed, powerless, and enraged.

“I have friends who have had similar situations, as well as friends who have had no issues at all.

"This isn't about the coil; it's about us.