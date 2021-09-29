Naegleria, a rare brain-eating amoeba, kills a second boy in a matter of months.

A young boy from Texas recently died of the unusual brain-eating amoeba “naegleria fowleri,” making him the second youngster to die of the infection in the last two months.

After playing on a “splash pad” at Don Misenhimer Park in Arlington, Texas, the boy became infected and died on Sept. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that the park has signs of the amoeba that causes “primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).”

According to city officials, the splash pad’s records show that the park did not undertake adequate water testing and, in other cases, did not test at all.

According to Deputy City Manager Lemuel Randolph, there were “recognized weaknesses in our daily inspection routine.”

“As a result of those gaps, we were unable to maintain our splash pad maintenance standards,” Randolph explained.

Another case of a youngster contracting and dying from a rare brain-eating disease was reported. David Pruitt, a 7-year-old from Northern California, was exposed to the amoeba while swimming at a local lake in August.

The amoeba infected both boys after they came into contact with it in the water. The virus is known to enter the body through the nose while swimming in warm freshwaters such as lakes, rivers, or hot springs, according to the CDC.

“Despite hundreds of millions of recreational water exposures each year, there have been 34 documented infections in the United States in the ten years from 2010 to 2019.” In the ten years between 2001 and 2010, there were more than 34,000 drowning deaths in the United States,” according to the CDC.