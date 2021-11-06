Nadiya’s Playboy cover is strictly professional, with a celebrity boyfriend and ex-husband.

Dan Walker of Strictly Come Dancing has progressed from strength to strength during his tenure on the show.

Dan has been carefully managed by his Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova, despite frequently being at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Nadiya debuted on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and made an impression.

The pair, who were partnered with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

After being paired with musician Lee Ryan in 2018, Nadiya’s luck ran out.

They were only in the competition for three weeks before being eliminated.

The Ukrainian-pro had a somewhat better year in 2019, lasting two weeks longer than the previous year with ex-England goalie David James.

In 2020, Nadiya took a vacation from collaborating, but she’s back this season alongside BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker.

Nadiya has also worked as a model in addition to dancing.

In 2015, the 32-year-old appeared on the cover of Ukraine's Playboy Magazine, and in March 2012, he appeared on the cover of FHM.

In 2015, the 28-year-old dancer posed for the coveted cover of the magazine’s Ukrainian issue.

Nadiya has been married before.

She married Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev in 2013, but the couple divorced in 2015.

Nadiya is presently engaged to Matija Skarabot, a Slovenian footballer.

Mila, their five-year-old daughter, is their only child together.