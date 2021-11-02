Nadiya Hussain of the Great British Bake Off is’scared’ as she battles illness.

Nadiya Hussain, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, has openly told how she feels “like she’ll die” every day.

According to the Express, the mother of three has always used baking as a means to de-stress.

Nadiya admits that she “baked her way through [her]degree” while pursuing her dream of becoming a social worker.

She has had a panic problem for the past 20 years. Unfortunately for the actress, the coronavirus lockdowns have made her situation worse.

“For almost 20 years I battled with panic disorder, and he was the one who saw the worst of it, the lowest of the low,” Nadiya said on her website about her ailment. He was the one who kept me going when I was determined to fail.

“So I entered Bake Off because he was correct,” says the contestant. I’d been engrossed in life’s craziness. I was everything: a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother, but I couldn’t seem to find myself.

“With everything packed and set to shoot my debut episode, it turned into a day of many firsts for me.”

“It was my first time in a taxi alone, first time on a train alone, first time on the subway alone, first time without my husband’s assistance, first time without my children.”

Nadiya said she grew stronger and “less dependant on a paper bag medication” as she progressed in the baking competition.

Nadiya, on the other hand, continues to struggle.

“There have been days where I don’t even want to get dressed,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There are a lot of people who feel the same way, whether they have mental health difficulties or not,” Nadia remarked.

“I’m so used to doing stuff all the time that I’m afraid I’m not being productive or doing enough.”

“It’s fine if I brush my teeth and put on a fresh set of clothes – that’s a goal I’ve achieved.”

“I haven’t beaten panic yet, and I never will.” Every day, I’ve fought against it. I’ve accomplished so much more than I ever expected with a left hook here and a jab there.

“It makes me feel like I’m going to die when I have a panic attack -.”

