Nadiya Hussain of the Bake Off thinks there is still work to be done in terms of on-screen diversity.

Nadiya Hussain, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, stated the responsibility of representing her culture on television “does weigh heavy on me.”

The British-Bangladeshi chef and cookery book author, who won the baking competition in 2015, said her job was “far more than just working in publishing and television.”

“I have a responsibility to individuals who relate to me,” Hussain, 36, told the Radio Times. Colored people. Muslims. Women. Mothers who stay at home with their children. It’s all there. Every single one of them.

“I am made up of many layers that make me who I am. It does take a toll on me at times. When I think to myself, “I don’t know whether I can do this,” I remember the responsibility and respond, “Right.” Shake it off because you owe it to girls like you who grew up without representation.’ It’s significant – it may be heavy, but it’s something I’m happy to carry.” Hussain, who hosts the BBC food show Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, also stated that while media diversity has improved, there is still more work to be done.

“I think a lot of people are astonished by that answer, and they think something has changed radically within publishing and television,” she told the magazine. But, no, I’ll still show up for a meeting, and there’s usually only one of us.

“And even though I’m used to it, it’s still not acceptable.” ‘Are we doing better?’ I’m asked all the time. And, sure, we are seeing a lot more diversity in terms of publishing, television, and other forms of media. But we must not stop discussing it.”