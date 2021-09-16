Nadine Dorries, a new Tory cabinet member, has declared an interest in football history because of a familial connection.

Liverpool-born As she declared “an interest” in Parliament, Tory minister Nadine Dorries stated her great-grandfather was a founding member of Everton Football Club.

Ms Dorries, who was promoted as Culture, Media and Sport Secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle, used her first Commons appearance to “declare an interest.”

She admitted to MPs that she was a Liverpool supporter, but that her great-grandfather George Bargery was a key figure in the club’s history.

“Football is important to our national life, and this could be a good opportunity to discuss my own interest in football, as well as Rugby league, because my great-grandfather was one of the founder members of Everton Football Club, despite the fact that I am a Liverpool supporter,” she stated.

“As a result, I express my interest right away.”

George Bargery was not only a founder member, but also the club’s goalie, according to the documents.

He was in goal for Everton’s first ever competitive game, a Lancashire Senior Cup contest against Great Lever in 1880, and he preserved six clean sheets in nine games in the 1881/82 season.

Outside of Westminster, Ms Dorries is most known for her performance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… in 2012. I need to get out of here.

The 64-year-old is also an author, having worked as a nurse before entering politics in 2000.

Due to her prior comments about “left-wing snowflakes” affecting public debate, her appointment to the Culture brief has aroused some questions.

“Left wing snowflakes are killing humor, pulling down historic statues, eliminating literature from colleges, dumbing down panto, taking Christ out of Christmas, and repressing free speech,” she tweeted in 2017. Regrettably, history does seem to repeat itself. Then it’ll be music.”

Last year, she took aim at the BBC, claiming that it favors “strident, very left-wing, often hypocritical, and frequently patronizing opinions that turn people away.”