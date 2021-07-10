Nadia Sawalha, host of ITV’s Loose Women, was left’screaming’ in pain after a caravan accident.

On her YouTube channel, the 56-year-old described how she burned her neck with boiling hot honey, leaving her with enormous blisters.

Sawalha revealed in the video that she was on a caravan vacation by the sea with her elderly parents when she put a plastic pot of honey in the microwave, but was distracted by windsurfers and left it in for too long.

“The honey springs out of the pot and splatters all over the ceiling, the side, the floor, the cupboards, and up my neck,” she explained.

“And I’m screaming, but everyone is sleeping, so I’m (screaming silently) and I rip my top off because the honey is there, and I’m afraid I’m going to burn, and I already have some burns.”

“It’s boiling, so I dash over to the sink and bury my head beneath the water.”

“I had to use an ice pack for almost four hours since the agony was unbearable.”

“What was the punishment for being a complete moron?” How much of my vacation do you think I spent cleaning honey?

“It smelt like Winnie the Pooh’s house when you walked into the caravan.”

“This truly has been the week from hell!” she posted on Instagram, displaying the burn wounds on her skin. This is what I’m calling my IDIOT INJURY! I’m such a PLONKER!!!”

“I did this on Tuesday, and the blistering (pictures too awful to show you!) was too bad to put anything on it,” she continued. However, I believe I should begin using anything as soon as possible.”