Nadhim Zahawi insists that the government “will not stand by and let attendance decline.”

After official numbers showed more over 100,000 children were out of school in England due to Covid-19-related issues, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi warned the government “won’t stand by and watch attendance decline.”

On September 16, the Department for Education (DfE) projected that 1.5 percent of all students – roughly 122,300 children – were absent from school due to coronavirus.

“We can’t and won’t stand back and let attendance fall,” Mr Zahawi wrote in the Daily Telegraph. Our children’s education is simply too important.”

It comes as schools in England are no longer required to put students in year group “bubbles” to prevent mingling, and youngsters are no longer have to isolate themselves if they contract Covid-19.

Instead, they should obtain a PCR test and isolate only if the results are positive.

Educational disruption remains “severe,” according to headteachers’ unions, and some schools are already battling to keep classes open.

Mr Zahawi, who was the vaccines minister before taking up the education portfolio in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, said vaccination was critical to keeping children in school.

Vaccination is not mandatory and remains a personal choice, according to the Stratford-on-Avon MP, but he criticizes individuals who have harassed and intimidated school workers.

Mr Zahawi added, “As Education Secretary, I want teachers and students to know that I will always stand up for them and confront harassment head on, so teachers can do their important work securely and children can get the education they deserve – regardless of vaccine decisions.”

Official advise suggests that headteachers who feel protests over the Covid vaccination program may occur outside their school should contact police to help handle the situation.

After officials confirmed that youngsters aged 12 to 15 will be allowed to have a first jab, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is aware that some schools have been getting campaign letters and emails with “misinformation” about the vaccine program.

Three million children in the United Kingdom are eligible, and the initiative, which began on September 20, is planned to be predominantly provided in schools.