Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of Pussy Riot, has joined OnlyFans.

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a founding member of the Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot, is posting images on her new OnlyFans account.

Tolokonnikova, 31, has 191,000 Twitter followers and joined OnlyFans in late July. She has since uploaded explicit content for subscribers to view.

Sex workers and others who make pornographic content use the content-sharing network, which users can access for a price.

In a July 25 post, Tolokonnikova explained why she joined the platform, saying, “Eroticism for me is about never revealing all at once [high heel emoji]I love and respect artists who work with full nudity, they’re [umbralla emoji, fire emoji]I love and respect artists who work with full nudity, they’re [umbralla emoji, fire emoji].”

“It’s all about shadows, semitones, and never-ending hide-and-seek poetry for me. And, yeah, I appreciate your deference to me here. It has a pinnacle sense about it.”

“I got back after a rave and decided to do some nudes,” Tolokonnikova wrote on August 19. Why not, it makes me happy [suggestive face emoji].”

In a July 31 post, the Russian musician revealed that joining the platform had inspired her musical creativity, writing, “I wrote a song today inspired by my experience on OnlyFans.”

Tolokonnikova has shared 24 posts and 58 media uploads since joining the platform in late July.

Tolokonnikova has been asked for comment by this website.

Pussy Riot was founded in 2011 and quickly gained a reputation for its left-wing and feminist performances, which included strong anti-Russian President Vladimir Putin remarks.

During protests and concerts, they were also known for wearing vividly colored balaclava ski masks and apparel.

Three members of the ensemble gained international notoriety in February 2012 when they took part in an anti-Putin performance in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral.

Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina were both sentenced to 21 months in prison for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.”

A third member, Yekaterina Samutsevich, was released in October 2021.

Their prosecution and subsequent incarceration sparked a worldwide outpouring of sympathy, especially from international human rights groups.

According to Tolokonnikova’s ex-husband Pyotr Verzilov’s radio interview in November 2019, Russia paid a €37,000 fine (roughly $41,000) to the European Human Rights Court in 2018.

It was allegedly because of human rights violations relating to the arrest and detention of the members in 2012.

