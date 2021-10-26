Naby Keita’s injury has been updated, and Liverpool has received a significant boost following Manchester United’s victory.

After being stretchered off in the win over Manchester United, Naby Keita has averted catastrophic injury, giving Liverpool a big boost.

In midweek, Keita scored a spectacular goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and he scored within five minutes against United.

After slipping in Trent Alexander-Arnold, who crossed for Diogo Jota to score, Keita picked up an assist for Mohamed Salah.

Unfortunately, Keita was stretchered off in the second half after a horrible tackle from Paul Pogba, which ended in the United midfielder receiving a red card.

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s coach, has clarified that the injury is not as serious as first thought.

He stated, ” “”Naby has a bruise right now, and we’re assessing it day by day.” That’s good, because it’s looking good.” There will be more in the future. On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

