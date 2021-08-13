Naby Keita, the “laptop phenomenon,” might be a vital player for Liverpool this season.

If you talk about football for long enough, you’ll come across a cliché.

One that appears to be especially pertinent for Liverpool this summer is the notion that players who return to their team after a long absence will be treated as new arrivals.

This is most accurately applied to the core of their defense, as Joe Gomez, Joe Matip, and Virgil van Dijk are all on the verge of first-team returns in competitive matches after bungled their way through 2020/21 by deploying 20 different centre-back partnerships.

However, this can also be seen in midfield, where Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have had encouraging warm-up games despite only playing 288 and 714 minutes last season, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp talks out about Liverpool’s recruitment ambitions and identifies 14 individuals in his squad, hinting at a possible reshuffle.

In truth, Liverpool fans have been waiting for Keita to show what he is capable of on a continuous basis for the length of his time with the club.

He scored 14 league goals and assisted 11 more in two seasons with RB Leipzig, but in three years in England, he only has four goals and four assists.

While these figures aren’t encouraging for the future, they also do Keita a disservice. He may not have scored or assisted a goal in 2020/21, but he was involved in the preparation of seven in the league or Europe, averaging one every 95 minutes.

Given that Mohamed Salah scored 94 points (including penalties), while Firmino and Mane scored 103 and 104, respectively, it is evident that Keita was more influential (in his tiny sample) than the headline figures would suggest.

In the recent friendly encounter with Hertha Berlin, we saw a fantastic example of this. The ball was won high up the pitch by Liverpool’s number eight, who sent it to Salah in the penalty area.

His backheeled pass was intercepted by Takumi Minamino, who sent the ball into the net. Keita didn’t have a goal or an assist, but the Reds wouldn’t have scored if he hadn’t started the play.

His other contributions are nearly as good.