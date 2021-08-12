Nabil Fekir illustrates that Jeremy Doku is a good fit for Liverpool.

With barely three weeks until the transfer window closes, many Liverpool fans are waiting to discover if Ibrahima Konate will be their club’s sole summer addition.

Jurgen Klopp has been keeping his cards close to his chest, as he normally does, but he hinted on Sunday that further arrivals could be on the way.

“We have a large squad, and there may be something going on until the transfer window closes, but I can’t say anything right now,” he added.

Even while there is never a shortage of tales associating stars with moves to Anfield, Klopp’s statements will definitely have stirred up the rumour mill.

Roberto Firmino has just created the best possible dilemma for Liverpool.

Jeremy Doku, a 19-year-old Belgian international from Rennes, is one player link that has emerged.

Liverpool had scouts observing the player at Euro 2020 – he played against Finland and Italy – and they were impressed, according to Voetbal24.

However, we’ve been here before. Liverpool invited Doku and his family to England in early 2018, just before he was ready to sign his first professional deal with Anderlecht. As he later said, they lay out the heavy guns in an attempt to persuade him to sign for them as well.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Jurgen, Mane, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, and Gerrard as well. He remarked, “I talked to Mane a lot, but we didn’t actually talk about football.”

“I knew what course I needed to pursue and that I needed to stay at Anderlecht at that time.”

Doku then signed a five-year contract with Rennes last summer, so it’s legitimate to wonder if he’s ready to come to England yet.

Nonetheless, a look at his stats reveals both why Liverpool would be interested in signing him and that he has some parallels to a recent confirmed transfer target.

Doku is a wing wizard, to put it simply. He has the ability to rush forward with the ball and take opposition defenders out of the game as if they never existed. Take a look at any of the highlight reels that are currently filling up the internet and his YouTube channel. “The summary has come to an end.”