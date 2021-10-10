Mysterious Irish singer who played in the gardens that now house Adelphi.

The gardens where the Britannia Adelphi hotel now stands were previously graced by a mystery Irish vocalist.

The Ranelagh Gardens, Liverpool city centre’s earliest public leisure space, established in the 1720s, styled on gardens of the same name in London, and is the namesake of today’s Ranelagh Street.

The Ranelagh Gardens’ fish pond, which was bordered by flowers, shrubs, and alcoves, was a popular green place for wealthy inhabitants on the outskirts of a booming industrial and slave port at the time.

Customers who’d paid to access the gardens extending up Brownlow Hill to Russell Street were treated to fireworks and music from an orchestra playing near the fish pond for their pleasure.

Rachael Baptist, an Irish woman whose beginning is as enigmatic as her end, was one of the singers whose music filled the air of Ranelagh Gardens.

Baptist’s life and family are unknown before her appearance as a single performer in a yellow silk gown on Dublin’s stages and pleasure gardens in the 1750s.

Ranelagh Gardens, a local late-eighteenth-century venue, was also named after the neighborhood of Dublin known as Ranelagh.

Baptist, who was described as “a native of the nation” by historian William Hart, was one of at least 1,000 Black people in Ireland in the late 1700s.

Baptist claimed to have received praise from crowds in London, Bath, and Lancashire during his ten-year stay in England, which began in 1757.

In the spring and summer of 1758, the Irish singer performed in Ranelagh Gardens in Liverpool, before returning in April 1767 to play under her married name, Rachael Crow, at the height of her popularity.

Later in 1767, Rachael and her musician husband, John Crow, returned to Ireland.

Before disappearing in 1773, Baptist, now Crow, toured Ireland, giving concerts and balls and sang arias by Handel and Boyce.

The Ranelagh Gardens in Liverpool closed in the 1790s and was rebuilt three decades later with the first hotel on the site.

The Britannia Adelphi, a Grade II listed structure, was the third and final hotel to open in 1914.