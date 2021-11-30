Myanmar’s government has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with her sixth corruption charge, and the trial has been postponed.

According to the Associated Press, Myanmar’s military administration handed Aung San Suu Kyi a sixth corruption allegation implicating former President Win Myint on Tuesday, and a new witness is now allowed to testify, delaying the trial verdict.

Suu Kyi and Myint are accused of breaking the Anti-Corruption Law by providing permission to rent and buy helicopters, according to the new allegation.

A legal official said the court was meant to issue a judgement on the allegations of inciting and violating COVID limitations on Tuesday, but it was postponed to allow Zaw Myint Maung to testify in the trial after he had been unable to attend previously due to health reasons.

Suu Kyi’s party’s vice chairman, Maung, is also facing criminal charges. He teamed up with Suu Kyi during the election campaign last year, and their meeting in Naypyitaw is the basis for the claim of violating COVID regulations.

Suu Kyi had been accused with five charges previously. Four of the charges are now being tried, while the fifth charge is awaiting trial.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail plus a fine if she is found guilty.

The trials of Aung San Suu Kyi are restricted to the media and spectators.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who had been the only source of information about the court procedures, were served with gag orders in October, prohibiting them from disclosing any information.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate would have received her first verdict since the army seized control on February 1, detaining her and preventing her National League for Democracy party from seeking re-election.

She is also facing a number of additional allegations, including corruption, for which she may face a sentence of dozens of years in prison if convicted.

The judge postponed the hearing until December 6, when Zaw Myint Maung is expected to testify, according to the legal official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the government has restricted information on the trial’s release. It was unclear when a decision would be made.

When the army seized over, Maung, who was the chief minister of the Mandalay area, an important state-level position, was also detained. He is 69 years old and has leukemia, according to reports.

