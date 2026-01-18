Myanmar Denies Genocide Allegations, Frames Crackdown as Counter-Terrorism

Myanmar’s military junta has formally rejected accusations of genocide against the Rohingya people during its 2017 crackdown, describing the allegations as “unsubstantiated” and framing its actions as part of a legitimate counter-terrorism operation. The country’s defense comes in the context of a high-profile case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), brought by The Gambia, which accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against the Muslim minority group.

The case focuses on Myanmar’s 2017 “clearance operations” in Rakhine state, which saw the mass displacement of the Rohingya. Myanmar’s legal team, led by Ko Ko Hlaing, argues that the actions were a direct response to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a militant group. Hlaing emphasized that the military’s operations were not intended to destroy the Rohingya people but to target insurgents. “This is a counter-insurgency operation, not a campaign of genocide,” he said in his statement.

Grim Evidence of Mass Atrocities

Despite Myanmar’s defense, the evidence presented by The Gambia paints a chilling picture of atrocities. The Gambia’s legal representative, Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, detailed allegations of “mass rape, extrajudicial killings, and systematic village burnings” aimed at erasing the Rohingya identity. He argued that these actions reflected an “intent to destroy” a people, not merely efforts to combat terrorism.

The case also includes testimony from UN investigators, who have described the actions of Myanmar’s military as “bearing the hallmarks of genocide.” Since the crackdown, over 730,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, joining refugees already housed in overcrowded camps. The human toll of these operations continues to shape the ongoing refugee crisis in the region.

Myanmar counters the evidence by questioning the credibility of the International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) report, which serves as the foundation of the accusations. The defense argues that the report is biased and fails to meet the legal threshold for genocide. Myanmar also contends that The Gambia is acting as a proxy for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a claim that challenges the jurisdiction of the court.

Implications for Regional Stability

The ICJ hearings are set to continue through January 29, 2026, with a final verdict expected later this year. The case carries significant implications for both international law and regional stability. For Kenya and other nations in East Africa, which hosts large numbers of refugees from countries like Somalia and South Sudan, the outcome of the case could reshape the global framework for handling state responsibility and the definition of “genocidal intent.”

The Myanmar trial serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance of ethnic cohesion, especially in areas hosting large refugee populations. With the global community watching, the verdict could set a critical precedent for the protection of ethnic minorities and refugees across the world.