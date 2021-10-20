My Way by Frank Sinatra loses its top spot on the funeral music request chart.

The emotional melody You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers has topped Co-op Funeralcare’s yearly music chart of the most popular funeral songs.

According to the Co-op, the song has been played at 9,500 funerals in the last year, replacing the longstanding favorite, Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

In 1963, it spent four weeks at the top of the charts, and Michael Ball, Sir Captain Tom Moore, and the NHS Voices of Care Choir covered it in April to raise money for charity.

The anthem is also known as the Liverpool Football Club’s team song.

Tina Turner’s Simply The Best and Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain are among the top ten most popular songs from the previous year.

The Greatest Showman’s exuberant theatrical showstopper This Is Me reaches the top 10 ranking for the first time, according to The Co-op, proving that melancholy, depressing, and melancholic songs may be slipping out of favor for many.

W.A.P. by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys, F*** Forever by Babyshambles, Ha Ha You’re Dead by Green Day, and Ding Dong! by Green Day are among the more contentious requests received by Co-op Funeralcare workers. The Wizard of Oz’s The Witch Is Dead

Due of the pandemic’s restrictions on burials, the manner music was performed at funerals changed in some cases, with pre-recorded music being the most popular.

“Music plays such a huge part in all of our lives, it’s no surprise that our favorite songs have a role in the way we say goodbye too,” said Sam Tyrer, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare.

“The songs we chose for funerals all have special importance for us and our loved ones, but certain songs are more popular than others, and we’re excited to share this year’s music chart with you.”

“Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice, and we’re urging people across the country to be more open about their funeral intentions; music is a great place to start.”

“You’ll Never Walk Alone has been a stand-out song over the last year, it’s thoughts surrounding enduring the storm,” Pauline McAvoy, funeral service manager at Co-op Funeralcare, said.”

