Calum Richards, a 27-year-old from Bromborough, said Liverpool’s willingness to recognizing diversity helped him understand and embrace his LGBT+ identity.

He now hopes that young Wirral lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender individuals would find a way to commemorate their own queer history in the near future.

Calum originally relocated to Liverpool while studying at the University of Liverpool, where he made several openly LGBT+ friends.

The Wirral native, on the other hand, had yet to uncover that aspect of his personality.

“It was after university that I came out,” Calum told The Washington Newsday.

“Having completed my undergraduate education, I was permanently back in Wirral with my family.”

“Around that time, I couldn’t help but feel robbed of a more formative and varied coming out experience than my friends had at university,” he wrote.

Calum, a lifelong Liverpool FC fan who now works in the club’s merchandising department, cherishes his time in Wirral.

However, he also noted the peninsula’s lack of LGBT+ culture, history, and overall gay presence.

Calum continued, “I remember seeing two males kiss in Bam-Buddha lounge in Birkenhead after university and saw everyone gazing.”

“Imagine a club where all the boys kissed and no one complained,” I thought.

“Clubs like that may be found in Liverpool, which is only a short train journey away.”

The Pride Quarter in Liverpool is recognized for its LGBT+ nightlife culture, which includes all-inclusive bars, pubs, and clubs.

The Wirral, on the other hand, lacks such amenities, leading to a considerable proportion of its LGBT+ community crossing the Mersey for nightlife.

“Coming out in Wirral was confined to texting males on Tinder and Grindr,” Calum explained.

“For individuals who had just come out, there were no readily available LGBT+ groups, social gatherings, or educational spaces,” she says.

Calum’s decision to relocate to the city was motivated by both a desire and a need for a more diverse and accessible LGBT+ experience.

He attributes his historical LGBT+ knowledge to Liverpool’s museums. “The summary has come to an end.”