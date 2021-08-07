My summer was saved by a lovely £11 floral short dress from Boohoo.

Is there anything worse than waking up to a heat wave and realizing you have nothing to wear?

I was perplexed when it came to deciding what to wear during the recent sunny stretch, especially considering I’d just spent months buying winter clothes since it was frigid.

I looked through my closet for an outfit I could wear during the day that wouldn’t make me sweat in the heat, but I couldn’t find anything.

I tried on New Look’s £30 “winning” gingham dress, and I don’t think I’ll ever need another.

So I started looking for things online, and that’s when I found the dress that saved my summer.

If I’m being honest, I’m not a big fan of dresses – I’m more of a leggings and a jumper kind of person – but when I’m out of my element in the summer, I like to dress up.

The Floral Print Off The Shoulder Shift Dress from Boohoo, on the other hand, came to my rescue this time.

The dress has a colorful floral print, a bardot neckline, long sleeves, and a thin belt and is normally £15 but is currently on sale for £11.

I quickly purchased the dress after a recent success with a lovely midi dress from Boohoo, and it arrived the next day.

The dress is made of a woven fabric, which I wasn’t sure about at first, but as I tried it on, the material felt soft, light, and comfortable, so I’d definitely place that in the pro column.

I was sold on this dress from the first sight, and it only got better from there.

The dress fit a little looser than I expected, and it felt nice to know I’d have that additional bit of wiggle room.

The cloth was soft to the touch and didn’t itch or cling, which is something you don’t want in the summer, thank you very much.

However, it was the bardot neckline and long sleeves that sealed the deal. The belt on the dress is ideal for cinching your waist or giving yourself some wiggle room.

The dress's sleeves also took a lot of weight off my shoulders. I'm one of those people that can't stand their arms and.