My rescue dog and how he assisted in my recovery.

We’ll collectively reflect on the huge obstacles we’ve faced in the last 18 months and highlight some crucial instances.

One that stands out in my mind was one morning in January of this year, the bleakest, most forlorn month of the year.

After reporting on and covering all elements of the epidemic and the hardships that came with it for so long on adrenaline, everything simply piled up and I broke down in tears.

As owners offered warnings, the dog breeds with the worst separation anxiety were confirmed.

This especially depressing period in my quiet home office was abruptly broken by a gentle nudge.

Billy, my dog, stood next to me, either wanting to see how I was doing or possibly telling me to sob more quietly so he could take his morning nap.

In any case, the sudden emergence of this amazing, innocent, gorgeous thing next to me appeared to re-calibrate my thinking and restore my equilibrium.

I, like many others, struggle with melancholy and anxiety on a regular basis, and the past 18 months have been extremely gloomy and worry-inducing.

But, on numerous instances over the past year, my rescue dog, Billy, who is originally from Romania, has assisted in rescuing me from these dark places.

In October of last year, shortly before the November lockdown, my wife and I adopted him.

We’ve always wanted a dog – I had two as a kid – but having previously lived in flats, we didn’t believe the timing was right or fair, so we waited until last autumn when we were able to move into our first home.

We could often be spotted heading to Sefton Park during the first lockdown, as our dog broodiness grew out of hand and our social activities were limited, merely to sit and watch all the dogs pass by (these were strange times I accept).

We contacted a charity called REAN (Rescuing Animals in Need) as soon as we had the keys to our house to put ourselves forward. “The summary has come to an end.”