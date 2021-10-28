My nine-year-old had no idea these vegan Lincolnshire sausages weren’t made with meat – review

My nine-year-old is an excellent eater, but he can be fearful of change at times.

He will eat just about anything I put in front of him (most of the time).

I knew their Lincolnshire sausages were one meal I might perhaps test him with when Cauldron Foods brought me a package full of lovely, alternative vegan food to try.

We eat Quorn mince disguised as Spaghetti Bolognese on a daily basis, and he loves it, so sausages were a new and exciting meal to try…

I figured I could get away with it.

I decided to make homemade sausages and chips. I mean, what could possibly go wrong? I was worried about the flavor and texture because they looked and smelled the same.

I figured if I made them with some carbs, a few greens, and his favorite tomato sauce, we could get away with it and not tell him they weren’t meatless.

Cooking them is similar to cooking any other beef sausage: add a splash of oil to the pan and fry for around 20 minutes, or until golden brown. I also used them to make homemade chips with plenty of flavor.

The Lincolnshire sausages are bursting with sage and parsley flavor, and the texture could trick anyone – they looked precisely like meat sausages to me!

What I appreciate about this brand is that it is still a healthy dinner, with only 167 calories in two sausages.

We went down to eat, and he had one of those times where he raised his eyes from his plate and said: “Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm We’ve never had anything like them before.” This is coming from a child who, on rare occasions, may complain if his food groups cross. Mum is the victor! And this was the last thing he had to deal with.

Cauldron Foods packages are available from Ocado, Asda, and Morrisons for £2.50 for a pack of six – a great deal!