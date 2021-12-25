My life was completely transformed after rescuing ‘the happiest dog in the world’ from a foreign country.

I’ve wanted a dog for as long as I can remember, and I finally acquired one a year ago.

We were on the lookout for a hypoallergenic dog but also wanted to rescue after being unfairly diagnosed with a slight dog allergy at the age of 25 after a lifetime of allergy-free living.

In September 2020, one of the internet rescue centers we’d contacted contacted me with photographs of a small black ball of fur, claiming that he was part poodle and hence might be allergy-free, but they couldn’t promise it. I was hooked just by glancing at the images, and I knew he had to be ours.

He’d been discovered fleeing from the police on a popular road in Hungary.